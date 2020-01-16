Companies with highly paid executives targeted in proposed State Senate bill

FILE – This Oct. 24, 2016 file photo shows dollar bills in New York. After you pay your bills in 2020, will there be any money left for relaxation and entertainment? Will you be able to take a vacation this year? How much can you afford to spend on clothes? These questions may come to mind as you think about your money plans for the new year, but there’s a way to budget for fun in 2020. Financial pros share tips for how to achieve balance in your budget using the 50/30/20 rule and other financial techniques. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A proposed state senate bill is considering raising taxes on some of the country’s largest companies – but the size of the tax increase would depend on how much its highest-paid executive makes compared to its employees.

The bigger the gap, the bigger the tax increase.

SB 37 by Democratic state Sen. Nancy Skinner passed out of its first committee hearing on Wednesday, keeping it alive ahead of a Jan. 31 deadline to pass the Senate.

The proposal would only apply to companies that post at least $10 million of taxable income from business conducted in California. That would apply to about 2,000 companies nationwide, including the Walt Disney Co., headquartered in Burbank.

Heiress Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Roy Disney — the brother of Walt Disney and one of the company’s co-founders — supports the bill. She has no formal role at the company, but she has been advocating for higher wages for the company’s workers.

Excellent! My income inequality bill, #SB37, won approval today on a 4-2 vote from the Senate Governance and Finance Committee!



Huge thanks to @abigaildisney for testifying in favor of the bill. It's designed to incentivize big corporations to start paying workers a fair wage. pic.twitter.com/HuycmWgvXH — Nancy Skinner (@NancySkinnerCA) January 15, 2020

“At the happiest place on Earth, they are paid so poorly that they rely on food banks, sleep in cars or live so close to the bone that even a small problem could send them into a death spiral,” Disney told state lawmakers on Wednesday.

Abigail Disney’s comments about the company’s workers stem from a visit she made to some Disneyland employees at an offsite union office in Anaheim.

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger received more than $65 million in 2018, according to media reports, a higher-than-usual figure because of a one-time stock award connected to the company’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox. That salary was more than 1,400 times the median pay of a Disney employee, according to a study from Equilar.

In 2018, shareholders voted to reject Iger’s pay package in a non-binding vote. Last year, the company responded by cutting $13.5 million of Iger’s future potential earnings.

A spokesman for the Walt Disney Co. said the company committed to a minimum wage of $15 an hour, health insurance for a little as $6 a week, childcare subsidies and an initial investment of $150 million to fully pay for college degrees of hourly workers.

“The truth is, Disney has made significant investments to provide for the upward mobility of our employees,” according to a statement from the company.

Many of the state’s business groups oppose the law, including the California Business Roundtable, which represents large companies. President Rob Lapsley said the bill would keep companies from coming to the state.

“I’m not here today to defend CEO pay. What I am here today to do is to defend jobs,” he said. “Take the CEO pay out of it. What (the bill) is sending is a broader signal that the Legislature is intending to be able to regulate every aspect of free enterprise in this state.”

