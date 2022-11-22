SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – Media outlets, along with a state Capitol source who wished to remain anonymous, report that the 22-year-old suspected of opening fire inside a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs is the grandson of outgoing California State Assemblymember Randy Voepel.

Saturday night, a gunman fatally shot five people and wounded 17 others at Club Q before being thwarted by patrons, authorities said. Police have identified Anderson Lee Aldrich as the suspect.

Since 2016, Voepel has represented the Assembly’s 71st District, which spans much of eastern San Diego County and parts of Riverside County. He ran for reelection to the Assembly in this month’s midterm election, this time for the 75th District as a result of redistricting. Unofficial election results show him losing to fellow Republican Marie Waldron.

Voepel served on the Santee City Council from 1996 until 2000 before becoming mayor of the city for the following 16 years.

FOX 5 reached out to Voepel, who has not responded to requests for comment.

Authorities have not yet revealed a possible motive for the attack, however, it occurred just shy of Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is observed annually on Nov. 20 to memorialize those who have been killed as a result of transphobia.

The attack comes six years after the 2016 massacre of 49 people at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, which also was host to the LGBTQ community.

An investigation into the deadly shooting was underway.