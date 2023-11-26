(KRON) — San Mateo Fire recovered a 5-year-old girl who was swept out to sea Saturday afternoon at Martins Beach in Half Moon Bay, officials said. She was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead, Coast Guard officials said in a news release.

Rescue teams searched 100 square miles for a 54-year-old man who was also swept out to sea for over 22 hours. They suspended their search on Sunday afternoon.

The Coast Guard confirmed the two were grandfather and granddaughter.

“The decision to suspend search efforts is one of the hardest decisions to make, but our crews searched for nearly 24 hours without any sightings of the missing person,” said Capt. Jordan Baldueza, deputy commander, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco.

A call about two people being swept out to sea came in around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Coast Guard officials said. A helicopter and a rescue boat were deployed to help with the search. They were able to recover a 5-year-old girl. She was airlifted to Stanford Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

(U.S. Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard has taken over the search. The USCG Cutter Hawksbill searched through the night for the man. The Coast Guard decided to call off the search around 12:38 p.m. Sunday.

Officials are warning people of the dangers of the ocean due to the weather during this time of year. The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards advisory in the area through noon on Sunday due to potential sneaker waves and rip currents.