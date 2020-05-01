Coast Guard rescues 2 from 92-foot yacht before vessel sinks near Monterey Bay

The Going Coastal, a 92-foot yacht, is shown approximately 9 miles south of Monterey, California, April 30, 2020. Crewmembers of a Coast Guard Station Monterey 45-foot Response Boat-Medium attempted dewatering efforts before the vessel sank. (U.S. Coast Guard photo Courtesy Photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were rescued Thursday by the Coast Guard from a sinking 92-foot yacht a few miles off Monterey Bay.

Crew members aboard the Going Coastal made a mayday call around 11:45 a.m., reporting their yacht was taking on water about 35 miles south of Monterey, according to the Coast Guard.

A response boat from Monterey arrived around 1:30 p.m., a crew member and dewatering pump was transferred to the yacht and escorted the ship toward Monterey Bay, the Coast Guard said.

A helicopter crew from San Francisco responded to the scene around 4:55 p.m. as the Going Coastal crew reported an increased rate of flooding. A rescue swimmer and a second pump were transferred to the ship.

The Coast Guard said the Going Coastal reportedly lost electrical and engine power by 5:20 p.m. as the flooding rate continued to increase.

Crew members of the yacht were rescued by the response boat as it sank about nine miles south of Monterey Bay.

A Coast Guard Station Monterey 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew arrives to assist The Going Coastal, a 92-foot yacht approximately 35 miles south of Monterey, California, April, 30 2020. The RB-M transferred a crewmember and dewatering pump to the yacht and began escorting the ship toward Monterey Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard photo Courtesy Photo)

The Going Coastal, a 92-foot yacht, is shown approximately 9 miles south of Monterey, California, April 30, 2020. Crewmembers of a Coast Guard Station Monterey 45-foot Response Boat-Medium attempted dewatering efforts before the vessel sank. (U.S. Coast Guard photo Courtesy Photo)

The Going Coastal, a 92-foot yacht, is shown approximately 35 miles south of Monterey, California, April 30, 2020. The a Coast Guard Air Station San FranciscoRescue Swimmer works to dewater the yacht before it eventually sank. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Photo)

A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco rescue swimmer works to dewater the Going Coastal, a 92-foot yacht, approximately 35 miles south of Monterey, California, April 30, 2020. The ship had reportedly lost electrical and engine power before eventually sinking. (U.S. Coast Guard photo Courtesy Photo)

No one was injured in the rescue as the Going Coastal crew were taken back to Monterey, according to the Coast Guard.

The owner of the yacht reported the vessel had about 1,200 gallons of fuel aboard and is working with his insurance company to salvage it.

The Coast Guard conducted a flyover of the Going Coastal site around 8 a.m. Friday and said it is working with the owner to approve the salvage plan.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.