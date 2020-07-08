Coast Guard and others rescue 3 people from capsized boat in San Francisco Bay

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco, San Francisco Fire, the San Francisco Police Department, and a Good Samaritan rescue three people from San Francisco Bay after their vessel capsized, July 7, 2020. The three individuals did not need medical attention and were transferred to Richmond Marina and their capsized vessel was towed to Clipper Cove Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco)

SAN FRANCISCO (KSEE/KGPE) — Three people were rescued by the Coast Guard and others, including a Good Samaritan, from San Francisco Bay on Tuesday after their boat capsized near Treasure Island.

The Coast Guard received a distress call from a Good Samaritan on their vessel Sun Dance around 9:30 a.m. after they came across a capsized boat and three people in the water.

Two Guard helicopters doing training in the area and a boat crew responded to the incident along with San Francisco fire and police departments.

The helicopter crews deployed a rescue swimmer, while the Good Samaritan took the three people aboard their ship before transferring them to the Coast Guard boat crew.

The Coast Guard said the three people rescued did not need medical attention and were transferred to the Richmond Marina and their capsized vessel was towed to Clipper Cove Marina on Treasure Island.

