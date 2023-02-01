Steel safe with money. Hand putting password in the safety money box in hotel room

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Californians are being urged by the State Controller to see if they are owed any lost or forgotten funds on this third annual National Unclaimed Property Day.

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), nearly 33 million, or 1 in 7, people nationwide have properties waiting to be claimed.

The consumer protection program was designed to make sure businesses and other entities return properties belonging to customers they have lost contact with. Searching and claiming property with the State Controller’s Office is always free.

Anyone wanting to check to see if they are owed anything is encouraged to check the state’s online unclaimed property search tool.

Common types of unclaimed property include bank accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, insurance benefits, and safe deposit box contents.

“This is money that belongs back in the hands of Californians. Visit claimit.ca.gov to see if any of these funds belong to you,” said Cohen.

People who have lived or had accounts outside of California to visit unclaimed.org to see if another state is holding their property.