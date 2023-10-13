A 6-year-old pit bull mix named Cinderella was finally adopted after spending 1,139 days at a Long Beach shelter, spcaLA officials said Thursday.

“News of her adoption was a gift to the staff and volunteers of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles who have cared for her for the last three years,” officials said in a news release.

Cinderella was transferred to spcaLA’s Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center from Long Beach Animal Care Services in August 2020.

She spend hundreds of hours in animal behavior training.

Last year, Cinderella required surgery for a cranial cruciate tear that was performed by one of spcaLA’s veterinary hospital partners. The $3,000 procedure was made possible by donations from spcaLA supporters, officials said.

She then spent a month recovering in foster care in a volunteer’s home.

Despite several TV appearances, officials speculate that Cinderella’s breed or age may have played a role in her not getting adopted — “two things she could do nothing about.”

Eventually, a family came to the shelter and asked which pup had been there the longest.

“After a couple of meetings, and a week to prepare, Cinderella’s wish came true. She now has a family of three with four feline siblings of her very own,” officials detailed.

“Staff did an excellent job keeping Cinderella healthy and joyful while she was at spcaLA,” Madeline Bernstein, spcaLA president, said.

For more information about spcaLA, or to find another animal in need of a forever home, visit the organization’s website.