FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen for the second straight week, and California drivers will soon see prices fall at their local gas pumps.

According to GasBuddy, data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country, gas prices have declined 3.5 cents from a week ago to $3.77 per gallon.

This week, average gasoline prices moved higher again in the West – while and most of the nation saw a noticeable decline in gasoline prices.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says as California allows the transition of winter gasoline to start immediately, it’s likely the entire country will see lower gas prices.

“You could say Christmas is coming early: California should quickly see prices fall back below $6, and once all refinery snags are addressed and maintenance complete, I would not be surprised to see prices even fall below $5 there later this year,” said De Haan.