SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said two people were killed after their car was struck by another vehicle traveling at a high speed Saturday morning.

CHP said the accident happened at an intersection on Stockton Boulevard just north of 65th around 8:50 a.m.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers were in the area of Stockton Boulevard and 47th Avenue when they saw two vehicles driving recklessly and endangering the community.

The officers were in a marked vehicle, they activated emergency lights and sirens to try and stop the speeding vehicles; this led to a short pursuit.

One of the reckless cars collided with a vehicle that was not involved in the chase, this resulted in the death of the two victims.

CHP said the driver of the vehicle that was traveling at a high speed also sustained major injuries.

The other vehicle fled the area and has not been found.

CHP is still investigating this fatal crash.

Any witnesses with information regarding this investigation may contact the California Highway Patrol – South Sacramento at (916) 897-5600 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app

This is a developing story.