CHP: Retail thieves found with $72K worth of stolen items following high-speed chase

Garbage bags full of stolen merchandise were found inside of the truck of the car. (Photo: California Highway Patrol)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A crew of retail thieves was arrested after stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a store and leading officers on a high-speed chase in Southern California, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, officials say four suspects stole an estimated $72,000 in merchandise from a Lululemon store in the neighborhood of Studio City in Los Angeles.

The thieves reportedly left the store with arms full of stolen goods, jumped into a car, and sped away from the area.

Officers say they found stolen items throughout the car. (Photo: California Highway Patrol)

A short time later, an officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle and tried to pull it over.

Officials say the driver refused to stop and ended up leading officers on a high-speed chase.

All four of the suspects were eventually arrested after the chase ended, and officers say they found stolen items inside of the car.

Investigators say the suspects are believed to be part of a crew responsible for thefts throughout several counties in the state, including an incident at the same Lululemon store in November 2021.

