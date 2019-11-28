Two major routes to Southern California reopen after heavy snow forced their closure: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Heavy snow falling between Central and Southern California forced officials to close the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine and the 58 through the Tehachapi Pass Thursday morning.

The southbound 5 Freeway over the Grapevine reopened around 1:30 p.m. according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers escorted travelers over Tejon Pass to Southern California.

The northbound 5 Freeway reopened at Castaic around 3 p.m., a tweet from the CHP said.

All lanes north and southbound are open.#grapevine — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) November 28, 2019

There is no word from either Caltrans or the CHP on when the northbound side of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine would be reopened.

Highway 138, linking the 5 Freeway to Antelope Valley, is still closed until Caltrans plows the route, according to the CHP.

The CHP tweeted earlier in the day that they had to clear stuck vehicles and while snow was still falling.

Eastbound Highway 58 is being reopened at Towerline Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP is going to run a slow traffic break to bring motorists to Tehachapi or wherever else they’re headed on the 58.

The wintry weather conditions have led to massive backups, officers said, as have two ongoing bridge replacement projects on the 58 that have narrowed traffic to one lane in each direction.

The Cache Creek Bridge Replacement Project, taking place about five miles east of Tehachapi, and the Summit Bridge Rail Project — where Caltrans is replacing rails on the bridge that crosses over Tehachapi Boulevard — have the closures in place 24 hours a day.

Traffic is bottlenecked at those two areas, officers said. Westbound 58 is backed up to east of Mojave.

Officers said multiple vehicles are stuck in the snow between Mojave and Hart Flat and efforts to remove them are ongoing.

Highway 58 at Tower Line Road was closed for a few hours Thursday morning, which is according to the CHP Incident website. This was due to heavy snow.

As of 9:15 a.m: The California Highway Patrol reported a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on Highway 58 on both directions near Tehachapi.

SR-58 is open with escorts. CHP will be in the area to keep traffic moving at a safe speed. Please use caution. Check traffic on the Caltrans Quickmap app or website. @23ABCNews @CityofTehachapi @KGETnews @KTLA @tehachapinews pic.twitter.com/Hm5iM0Xmkv — CHP- Mojave (@chpmojave) November 28, 2019

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The northbound side of the 5 Freeway was closed to Thanksgiving Day travelers at about Lake Hughes Road. Southbound drivers were stopped near Grapevine Road.

Vehicles already on the pass were being escorted through the area, the CHP tweeted.

Snowplows worked to remove snow from the roadway so driving may resume as soon as possible, according to the tweet.

No estimate was given on when to expect the freeway to reopen.

Snow levels were expected to drop as low as 2,500 feet in some areas Thursday morning.

Most mountain areas will receive about 6 to 12 inches of snow through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The San Gabriel Mountains could see 1 to 2 feet of snow.

Meanwhile, the Grapevine was expected to get dumped with about 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Our sister stations KTLA in Los Angeles and KGET in Bakersfield contributed to this story.

