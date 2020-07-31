CHP officer saves 6-week-old from choking on Northern California freeway

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — A California mother says she is blessed her baby is ok.

Her 6-week-old daughter started choking while they were out last week, but the California Highway Patrol officer who responded to their call saved that day.

What started off as a normal Saturday running errands, quickly turned into a nightmare for brand new mom Mei’a Mays and her six-week-old daughter Ma’laya.

“I looked over at her and noticed that she had started making faces as if she was choking, Hays said.

Mays’ mom Lorna Hayes, who was driving on I-80 in Fairfield at the time, quickly pulled over.

The ladies tried to clear Ma’laya’s airway but her breathing troubles persisted

“We weren’t getting a response,” Hayes said.

Mays called 911.

“Dispatched to a call of a medical emergency, which involved an infant who was choking,” said Officer Paul Ramos.

It was an emergency call unlike any other Ramos had been on in his 3 ½ years with the CHP.

“I immediately assessed the baby,” Ramos said. “Saw that she was unresponsive, and then immediately turned her over to delivery five back pats to dislodge whatever was blocking her airway.”

“I didn’t know if I was going to be in the emergency as well with my baby but I was out of it,” Mays said.

“I could definitely see that she was panicked and concerned,” Ramos said.

And within minutes, Ma’laya let out a loud, healthy cry

“Next thing you know my baby was back breathing again,” Mays said.

For mom – an overwhelming sense of relief and gratitude.

“This is my first child and this is my best friend the best thing that ever happened to my life,” Mays said. “I’m thankful for all of them that were quick respondents to this situation with my baby.”

“We are just so excited for her to be here and she is most definitely a blessing to our family,” Hayes said.

For Ramos – who happens to have a five-month-old baby boy at home, this emergency call is one he’ll never forget.

“For me, every life is precious especially because I have a little one at home now,” Ramos said. “So I just thought of the child as someone who is part of my family that I absolutely needed to take care of.”

“I’m just blessed that my baby is ok,” Mays said.

