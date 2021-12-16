CHP officer injured in Turlock shooting; search continues for 2nd suspect

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer was injured in a shooting in Turlock Thursday evening while following up on an investigation, police said.

Turlock police said CHP investigators spotted a vehicle near High and Lane streets that they believed was connected to a freeway shooting that happened on Wednesday.

Officers approached the vehicle, but as they got close, someone began shooting at them. The investigators fired back, and the suspect began to run.

Police said the CHP officers chased after the suspect, but a second suspect began shooting at them.

Authorities were able to arrest the first suspect, but the search continues for the second person.

One officer was injured. According to police, his injuries are not life-threatening.

There have been multiple incorrect reports on social media that a Sheriff’s deputy has been shot in Turlock. We can confirm that an officer was shot in Turlock and it is our understanding that the officer is OK. We are currently assisting Turlock PD in attempting to locate 1/2 — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) December 17, 2021

The sheriff’s office asks residents in the area of Spruce, Angelus, Orange and High streets to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity.

