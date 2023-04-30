Editor’s note: A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the agency involved in the collision. The article has been updated to reflect the latest and most accurate information.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer was injured after a collision with another CHP motorcycle Saturday. It happened on 3rd and Stillman Street around 3:20 p.m.

The CHP officer fell off his motorcycle and suffered unknown injuries. He was lying on the ground for about 30 minutes as other officers were tending to him. It is unknown at this time if the officer in the other involved motorcycle was injured.

The injured officer was taken to SF General Hospital, a CHP spokesperson told KRON4. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Video from the scene can be viewed in the player above. Photos taken from the incident can be viewed below.

As of 4 p.m., the scene was cleared, and the streets were no longer blocked due to the incident.

This story will be updated as KRON4 learns more.