F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet stationed in Lemoore crashes near China Lake

INYOKERN, Calif. (KGET/KSEE) — Firefighters say they found a downed plane Tuesday morning in the area of Highway 178 and Highway 14 and were containing a small fire ignited by the crash.

Naval Air Station Lemoore confirmed an F/A-18E Super Hornet experienced a mishap during a routine training flight in the Superior Valley, just south of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

Naval Air Station Lemoore said the pilot ejected safely and was taken to a local medical facility for examination.

A picture shared to KGET shows the pilot after successfully ejecting prior to the plane crash.

