CHP: Maserati slams into freeway embankment during high-speed chase in Oakland

OAKLAND, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol says a driver is lucky to be alive after they crashed into the underside of a freeway while leading officers on a high-speed chase in Oakland.

The crash happened Monday morning after an officer spotted a Maserati SUV that was reportedly speeding down a freeway.

As the officer was trying to pull the car over, the CHP says the driver took off at speeds over 100 mph, sparking a chase.

The California Highway Patrol says a Maserati crashed into freeway during a chase in Oakland on Monday.

Shortly after, officers say the Maserati sped off the freeway and drove up an embankment before slamming into the embankment.

The driver was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a complaint of pain following the crash.

The CHP says the driver will be facing charges for reckless evading.