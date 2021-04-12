CHP: Maserati slams into freeway embankment during high-speed chase in Oakland

OAKLAND, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol says a driver is lucky to be alive after they crashed into the underside of a freeway while leading officers on a high-speed chase in Oakland.

The crash happened Monday morning after an officer spotted a Maserati SUV that was reportedly speeding down a freeway.

As the officer was trying to pull the car over, the CHP says the driver took off at speeds over 100 mph, sparking a chase.

Shortly after, officers say the Maserati sped off the freeway and drove up an embankment before slamming into the embankment.

The driver was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a complaint of pain following the crash.

The CHP says the driver will be facing charges for reckless evading.

