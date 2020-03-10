CHP: Man flees officers only to drive into police active shooter training

FELTON, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Santa Cruz man is under arrest after CHP says he tried to flee – by driving directly into a police training exercise.

According to the Highway Patrol, the unidentified man attempted to escape officers Sunday afternoon.

CHP says the get-away ended abruptly when he went through an area in Felton where personnel from CHP, California State Parks, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, and others were undertaking an active shooter training exercise.

In a post on Facebook, the patrol says the officer in pursuit was subsequently accompanied by other officers and the incident ended with an arrest for evading and DUI.

