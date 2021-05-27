SUV driver, passenger detained in lengthy pursuit through South L.A.

Two people were taken into custody following a California Highway Patrol pursuit of a red SUV across South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

No information was immediately available on what initiated this pursuit.

The lengthy pursuit took CHP officers across many surface streets, speeding through intersections and winding around neighborhoods.

At the intersection of Broadway and Imperial Highway, in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood, the pursuit driver narrowly missed colliding with another motorist.

The driver was at times erratic and dangerous, driving on the wrong side of the road. But for the majority of the pursuit he was driving at a slow rate of speed.

The more than hourlong pursuit came to an end in Walnut Park at around 6:05 p.m., after CHP successfully conducted a PIT maneuver, causing the suspect’s vehicle to stop outside a home in a residential area.

The driver in the pursuit as well as a passenger were taken into custody.