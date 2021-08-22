CHP: Head-on crash with Galt police car on Hwy 99 leaves 1 dead, 4 people injured

The Latest – Sunday, Aug. 22

2:28 p.m.

Caltrans said all northbound lanes on Highway 99 have reopened. Only the No. 1 lane on the southbound lanes of Highway 99 remains closed.

10:55 a.m.

Northbound lanes on Highway 99 are closed between Dillard Road and Grant Line Road due to Sunday morning’s vehicle crash, according to Caltrans.

No information was released on when the highway will reopen.

Caltrans cameras shows traffic on the southbound lanes backed up to at least Grant Line Road.

Original story below.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver was killed early Sunday morning after a head-on crash with a Galt police vehicle on Highway 99 that left four people injured, including two police officers.

The California Highway Patrol in South Sacramento said they were alerted to the crash on the northbound lanes of Highway 99 north of Dillard Road at around 4:35 a.m.

According to CHP’s investigation, a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling in the southbound lanes before it crashed through a median concrete barrier and crossed over into the northbound lanes.

The truck then crashed head-on with a Galt Police Department patrol vehicle with two police officers inside.

CHP officials said the driver of the truck was killed in the crash and two passengers inside suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The two Galt police officers in the patrol car suffered major injuries and were taken to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.

The crash will be investigated by the South Sacramento CHP Area and the Valley Division Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Investigators said they do not yet know if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash.

No additional information about the people involved in the crash were released.

This story is developing.