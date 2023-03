BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –California Highway Patrol officers have ended escorts along Interstate 5 through the Grapevine, but roads remain wet and slick Tuesday night, Caltrans said.

CHP in Fort Tejon escorts had ended by 7 p.m. Snowfall had turned into a light rain through the area earlier in the evening, according to CHP.

Officials urge motorists to continue to drive with caution through the area.