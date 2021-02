SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A crane truck tore in two pieces on a Sacramento-area stretch of Highway 99 after the driver forgot to lower the trucks boom. according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the boom then struck an overcrossing. The impact tore the crane truck in two.

The driver was uninjured.

In a post on Facebook Tuesday, the CHP says if you are going to drive a crane truck, make sure you lower the boom before entering the highway.