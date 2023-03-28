Traffic was backed up for miles after northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were closed at Grapevine Road for a shooting investigation, officials with the California Highway Patrol confirmed late Monday.

Officers responded to reports of a man who was brandishing a gun on the side of the freeway around 7:30 p.m. The suspect was also accompanied by a woman, Fort Tejon CHP Officer Williams told KTLA.

While details are limited, authorities say the driver of a semi-truck that pulled over was shot after getting into an altercation with the suspect.

The truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital in Bakersfield, authorities said.

The suspect, described as a white male wearing all black, along with an unarmed Hispanic female who was also wearing black, fled the scene on foot. Authorities are unsure if the pair might have gotten into another vehicle to get away but said that they are investigating all possibilities.

Just before 9 p.m., Caltrans reported that traffic on the northbound 5 Freeway at Grapevine Road was backed up for “approximately 4 miles.”

Nearly two hours later, CHP was still encouraging drivers to avoid the area.

“The CHP Fort Tejon Area units are working an incident on northbound I-5, north of Grapevine Road. While officers investigate this incident northbound I-5 at Grapevine Road will be closed for an underdetermined length of time. We are advising motorists to avoid the area,” authorities tweeted.

No other injuries have been reported, but traffic remained backed up at 5 a.m. Tuesday.