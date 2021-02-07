Children found safe after dad’s delivery van stolen in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two young children have been found after the minivan they were in was stolen when their father jumped out to deliver food in San Francisco.

Jeffrey Fang had his 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son with him while he delivered for DoorDash Saturday night.

Thank you all for the kind words. This could not have been accomplished without you all spreading the word.



More importantly a huge shoutout to our officers and allied agencies working diligently tonight to make this amazing news possible. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 7, 2021

He got out of the Honda Odyssey to drop off an order, and when he came back he saw a stranger driving off in the van.

Fang called police and a search was launched. Police announced on Twitter shortly after 1 a.m. that the children and the minivan had been located.

There was no information about a suspect or suspects.