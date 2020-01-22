Evacuation order lifted in Taft chemical leak

TAFT, California (KGET) – Kern County Fire Department has contained the chemical leak that prompted evacuation and shelter in place warnings for surrounding Taft residents.

Officials confirmed the stand-down order Wednesday evening.

The first call about the leak came at around 9:40 a.m. from the Taft Manufacturing Facility. Officials said a caller told dispatchers about 16 ounces of a chemical from a container was leaking.

According to Taft Mayor Dave Noerr, the chemical acrolein was accidentally released at the plant. The chemical is used as an intermediate in the synthesis of acrylic acid and as a biocide.

