Cheerleaders allowed at California school games again

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Cheerleaders are allowed back at games in California schools, the state’s health officials said Friday.

The health department told KRON4, “Sideline cheer is considered comparable to competitive cheer as a moderate-contact sport and should follow all requirements of other outdoor moderate-contact sports.”

California defines moderate contact sports as, “team sports that can be played with only incidental or intermittent close contact between participants.”

California health officials are expected to clarify the change during Friday’s noon COVID update.

All youth and adult sports are subject to the following requirements by the state:

Face coverings to be worn when not participating in the activity (e.g., on the sidelines).

Face coverings to be worn by coaches, support staff and observers at all times, and in compliance with the CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings.

at all times, and in compliance with the CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings. Observers maintain at least 6 feet from non-household members.

No sharing of drink bottles and other personal items and equipment.

Mixing with other households prior to and post any practice or competition must strictly adhere to current gathering guidance.

Limit indoor sports activities (practice, conditioning) to comply with capacity limits (which shall include all athletes, coaches, and observers) indicated in current CDPH Gym & Fitness Center Guidance Capacity.

Associated indoor activities for the team (e.g., dinners, film study) are prohibited if engaged in competition given evidence that transmission is more likely to occur in these indoor higher risk settings.

Teams must not participate in out-of-state games and tournaments; several multistate outbreaks have been reported around the nation, including California residents.

