A Chatsworth family shopping on Black Friday came home to find $200,000 worth of items stolen from their property.

The goods were stolen around 6 p.m. Friday evening from a residence in the 10300 block of Hillview Avenue, according to the homeowner, Alex Perez.

During the theft, thieves bear sprayed Perez’s two Pomeranians, he told KTLA.

The property stolen from his residence included several luxury watches, 30 to 45 designer handbags, and jewelry.

“It’s probably a quarter million dollars worth of items all put together,” Perez said.

Video captured by the home’s security cameras shows the suspect’s vehicle parking across the street moments before the break-in occurred.

“Someone broke into there,” Perez said, motioning towards his home’s back door. “Then we went outside and saw someone had broken into the garage, and then we came inside and noticed a lot of our items were missing.”

No suspect description has been released.

Chris Gierowski contributed to this report.