Central Coast crews battle wildfire and coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Winds spread a brush fire over more than 150 acres on the south Santa Barbara County coast, northwest of Los Angeles early Thursday amid a spell of hot and dry weather.

The fire erupted on a ridge near Hollister Ranch shortly after 2 a.m. as “significant” offshore winds swept the area, said county fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Containment was estimated at 50% by late afternoon. Fire officials said firefighters will remain overnight to make sure embers jump containment lines.

Voluntary evacuations of several houses on the ranch were requested.

A water-dropping helicopter aided about 120 firefighters battling the flames about 35 miles west of the city of Santa Barbara.

Capt. Bertucelli says multiple fire crews reported to the scene and stopping the potential spread of the coronavirus was a priority.

“They all drove here in the same crew buggy, in close quarters. So they are considered a social cluster, a social bubble. And we will try our hardest on these larger fires to have crews like that maintain that social bubble and minimize the interaction with other crews to minimize cross contamination.”

He added that fire crews have to pay attention to the fire and the health of each firefighter.

“We’re taking our temperatures daily, actually twice a day we’re taking our temperatures. And we’re doing continued self checks throughout the day for symptoms that might be indicative of COVID-19.”

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.