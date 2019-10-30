Celeb chefs Guy Fieri, José Andrés feed Kincade Fire first responders, evacuees

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters were able to double the containment on the Kincade Fire overnight, with the latest number at 30%.
The Kincade Fire, which has been burning since last Wednesday, has burned more than 76,000 acres and has destroyed 206 structures.
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri teamed up with other celeb chefs Tyler Florence, Traci Des Jardins and José Andrés to feed the thousands of first responders on the front lines as well as those evacuated from their homes.
Chef Florence tweeted on Sunday that the organization had served nearly 6,000 meals, and asked for volunteers.
“DM me if you want to volunteer anytime this week,” the tweet read. “We would prefer kitchen experience, but if you have a strong back and can handle a knife, we’ll take you.”
On Tuesday, World Central kitchen Instagrammed some photos and said a relief team also visited the Cloverdale Airport to provide meals of pulled pork, black-eyed peas and collard greens over dirty rice to Cal Fire’s Helitack crew of over 150 women and men.
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday visited World Central Kitchen and tweeted he was “so incredibly grateful for the work of WCK”!
Founded by Chef José Andrés. World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit non-governmental organization providing meals during natural disasters.
