BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released a cause of death for a man whose body was found 200 feet in a well in March.

The coroner said Jerome Crystian, 26, died due to mechanical asphyxia, but the manner of death was not determined.

Generally, mechanical asphyxia refers to suffocation by some outside force restricting one’s breathing.

Crystian’s body was found on March 7 in the 5400 block of Demaret Avenue in southwest Bakersfield. His body was removed from the well the next day.