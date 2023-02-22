SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you’ve ever wanted to have the personalized license plate “CASH,” it could be yours – but it comes with a hefty price tag.

For $2 million, you can be the next owner of the “CASH” license plate in the state of California.

According to platebroker.com, The “CASH” license plate has been owned by the same man for over 50 years. But he is now ready to let the plate find a new owner in California.

The website says the owner, (described as a retired Bay Area lawyer named Cash), ran down to the DMV right when vanity plates were released.

Platebroker.com says this plate is perfect for a high-profile performer, investor, or socialite. Staff members say four-letter full word plates are rare and the word itself “is special and appropriate for the coveted California lifestyle.”