Car-to-car shooting shuts down eastbound lanes of Bay Bridge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A car-to-car shooting has shut down eastbound lanes of I-80 on the Bay Bridge coming out of San Francisco Friday.

According to CHP, the incident happened around 6:45 a.m.

Officials said an officer was on a traffic stop on WB-80 on the bridge when he heard gunfire and turned around.

The officer said he saw a man in a silver compact SUV traveling eastbound on the bridge firing a gun at another car.

The suspect remains at large.

CHP is in contact with the car at which shots were fired.

There were no reported injuries but the victim’s car was damaged.

As of 8 a.m. the three left lanes on EB-80 are closed and traffic is able to get through in the right lanes.

