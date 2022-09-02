SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill that would provide a $1,000 incentive to car-less Californians is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature.

If approved, SB457 written by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) would provide a rebate for each person without a car in their household. The goal is to reduce Californian’s dependency on cars while providing more incentives for walking and bicycling, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

SB 457 is an important step towards that goal. We can invest in the future by providing financial incentives for Californians to transition from vehicles to more sustainable options. Senator Portantino

According to environmental reports, single-occupancy vehicles continue to be the number one contributor to greenhouse gases. Per the Environmental Protection Agency, a typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, and the particulate matter (PM) from cars, trucks, and buses is not equally distributed across the state.

If approved, SB 457 would allow a credit for taxable years beginning or after Jan. 1, 2023, against the “net tax”, in an amount of $1,000 for each household member that has zero registered vehicles. It would be a refundable tax credit for low-income people getting the Earned Income Tax Credit and nonrefundable credits for households making less than $60,000 per year.