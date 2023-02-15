BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into Bakersfield’s renowned “Big Shoe” building Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders were called to the corner of Chester Avenue and 10th Street at around 11 a.m. for a report of a collision.

It appeared at least two vehicles were involved in the collision and at least one of them crashed through the Big Shoe Repair building.

The owner of the business, Felipe Lopez, told 17 News he was shaken up but was the only one in the building at the time of the crash.

According to Bakersfield Police, three juveniles were passengers in one of the vehicles involved. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.