The pilot program is the first to be implemented after a bill amending the state's reservation policies was signed into law earlier this year.

(KSWB) — California has implemented its first lottery system for campsite reservations at a state park in San Francisco after a bill that enacted changes to make it easier for campers to book a spot was signed into law earlier this year.

The State Parks Department announced on Tuesday that the highly sought after Steep Ravine Cabins at Mount Tamalpais State Park, about 20 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge, has implemented the pilot program, allowing people to apply for a free reservation drawing.

The drawing was one of the components of Assembly Bill 618, introduced by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) to make amendments to the state’s campsite reservation system that would free up spots for campers that would otherwise go unused and ensure equitable access to coveted sites.

Under the bill, which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in October, State Parks would also be directed to implement a lottery system for five of the most popular campsites in the state, determined by booking interest six months in advance to a reservation date.

According to state parks, the Steep Ravine Cabins have long been a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts looking to experience a unique camping experience.

The storied structures, which are perched on the western edge of Mount Tamalpais, overlook the park’s coastal bluffs. Each cabin has a small wood stove, picnic table, sleeping platforms and an outdoor barbeque. However, none have running water.

Under the new reservation lottery system, State Parks says guests interested in reserving one of the cabins will have the chance to do so by entering a free drawing through the reservation portal, ReserveCalifornia.

Visitors who would like to enter will apply for the dates that they would like to stay in one of the cabins. According to State Parks, the dates for stays through the pilot begin in the summer of next year.

If selected, applicants will then be notified that they will need to claim and pay for the reservation within 30 days to keep it. Any unclaimed cabins will be released for reservation six months in advance.

“This approach eliminates the rush and competition that often accompanies traditional booking processes, allowing more individuals and families to access the cabins at the park,” State Parks officials said in a release. “The lottery system provides an equal opportunity for anyone interested to secure a reservation, regardless of their location or previous booking history.”

Since the pilot program launched in October, nearly 3,400 people have signed up for the drawings, according to state officials. Under AB 618, the State Parks department is required to expand the lottery system for all five of the most popular sites by 2025.

Other amendments to the policies regarding campsite booking made by the new law, such as new measures to deter no-shows and cancellations, will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.