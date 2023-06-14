CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — A U.S. Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton was arrested Wednesday on federal charges alleging he and another individual used a Molotov cocktail to firebomb a Costa Mesa Planned Parenthood clinic.

That’s according to a press release from the US Department of Justice, which states Chance Brannon, 23, an active duty Marine from San Juan Capistrano, and Tibet Ergul, a 21-year-old Irvine resident, were both taken into custody with out incident.

This comes as both Ergul and Brannon are named in a criminal complaint alleging they attacked the clinic during the early morning hours of March 13, 2022.

(A criminal complaint contains allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.)

According to the DOJ, security videos described in the affidavit allegedly show two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks approaching the clinic around 1 a.m. The DOJ described the incident further, alleging the pair on video had ignited a Molotov cocktail, which was then thrown at the entrance of the facility.

According to the complaint, “The device landed against a southern wall next to the glass door and erupted into a fire, which spread up the wall and across the ceiling above the glass door.”

The clinic, which officials said is operated by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, was forced to close due to the fire, prompting the cancelation of more than 30 appointments.

“The depraved act of launching an improvised explosive device into a public facility put lives at risk and will not be tolerated,” said Donald Alway, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “The joint investigation among local and federal law enforcement led to today’s arrests and we will continue to work collaboratively with our partners to hold accountable those who deliberately endanger the community.”

Both defendants are expected to make their initial court appearances Wednesday afternoon in United States District Court in Santa Ana.

FOX 5 has reached out to both Planned Parenthood and Camp Pendleton for comment, but neither have responded at this time.