Caltrans warns about snow over the Grapevine this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans is warning drivers about snowfall that will likely impact the Grapevine over Tejon Pass starting Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service is forecasting from 1 to 2 inches of snow over Tejon Pass from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. They also warn drivers to expect delays.

One to two inches of snow is likely along Interstate 5 over Tejon Pass Monday and Monday night, resulting in the possibility of travel delays and/or road closures. If you must travel, allow plenty of time to reach your destination. #CAwx #Grapevine pic.twitter.com/oE3lryPxVd — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) December 27, 2021

On Twitter, Caltrans posted tips for drivers making the trip over the pass.

🌧❄️WINTER STORM WARNING❄️🌧@NWSHanford is forecasting up to 2" snow today (12/27) through Tuesday (12/28) morning on I-5 in the Tejon Pass. Make sure you are PREPARED and read our driving tips 👇 in case of a highway closure. PLAN on using US 101 as an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/6lb3gtL3L9 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 27, 2021

Caltrans suggests the following:

Plan ahead and check Quickmap.dot.ca.gov for current road conditions

Check your tire pressure and windshield wipers before leaving

Check the forecast and plan an alternative route

Slow down and watch out for public safety and highway workers

Keep blankets, snacks, water and a phone charger in the car

Caltrans also suggests using Highway 101 as an alternate route in case the Grapevine route is closed.