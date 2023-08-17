(FOX40.COM) — Caltrans District 3 and District 10 each unveiled memorials to honor transportation workers who were killed on duty and to bring greater awareness to the serious dangers of distracted driving.

“Lives are literally at stake every day,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said in a statement. “We hold a sacred duty to remember all the people who have lost their lives working with us, and I implore all Californians to please slow down and move over in every work zone, every time.”

Signs like the ones in Districts 3 and 10 have been placed across the state to recognize and honor the 191 highway workers that have died on the job since 1921.

On Monday, District 3, which covers Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties, installed the first of several planned signs to honor the 14 workers the district has lost since 1923.

The sign was placed at the westbound and eastbound Interstate-80 rest areas in Gold Run.

More signs are planned at the I-80 Donner Summit rest area and along Interstate 5 at the Elkhorn, Dunnigan, Maxwell and Willow rest areas.

The on-the-job death of 57-year-old Chico Maintenance Leadworker Gary Smith in 2010 was the most recent on-duty death for Caltrans District 3.

“Smith was struck and killed by a motorist while performing traffic control for a detour around an earlier fatal crash,” District 3 wrote. “The driver of the vehicle that struck Smith later pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and was sentenced to prison.”

On Wednesday, District 10 unveiled its sole memorial at the Enoch Christofferson rest area along southbound California State Route 99 near Merced.

District 10 covers Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties.

One of the signs in the memorial lists the names of eight Caltrans workers who died in the line of duty.

“We in District 10 have been fortunate to not have an employee die in the line of duty since 2009,” District 10 Director Dennis T. Agar said. “However, we know that can change at any time. That’s why we remain vigilant to be as safe as possible every day.”

The names on the District 10 memorial include:

• Jethro Cravens, Maintenance Worker, 1964

• Gilbert Gibeau, Equipment Operator, 1967

• William McLaughlin, Assistant Highway Engineer, 1969

• Harry Simons, Engineering Technician, 1977

• Roland Keller, Assistant Transportation Engineer, 1983

• Oscar Lanatta, Civil Engineer, 1990

• Chester Hawkins, Equipment Operator, 2004

• Donald Lichliter, Tree Maintenance Lead Worker, 2009

Highway construction and maintenance is listed as one of the most hazardous jobs in the nation by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. California saw 73 fatalities along its highways from more than 9,500 work zone collisions.