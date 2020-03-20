California’s ‘stay at home’ order: what it means for business

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom issued Executive Order N-33-20 on Thursday, bringing in sweeping changes to everyday life all across California.
The order goes into force Thursday and will remain in place until further notice. It is explicitly designed “to preserve the public health and safety, and ensure the healthcare delivery system is capable of serving all.”
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
It asks all people living in the State of California to stay at their place of residence except as needed to maintain continuity of operations of critical infrastructure. The Executive Order cites sectors outlined by the Department of Homeland Security, which include:
- Chemical: the manufacture of chemicals, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and consumer products
- Commercial facilities: entertainment and media, lodging, real estate, and retail
- Communications: energy, information technology, financial services, emergency services, and transportation
- Critical manufacturing: metals, machinery, electrical, and transportation equipment
- Dams: energy, irrigation for food and protection from flooding, waterway movements, and water supply
- Defense: research and development, design, production, delivery, and maintenance
- Emergency services
- Energy: fuel supply, electricity supply, other sources of energy integral to growth
- Financial services: payments, providing credit, investing funds
- Food and agriculture
- Government facilities
- Healthcare and public health
- Information technology: hardware, software, the Internet
- Nuclear reactors
- Transportation systems sector: aviation, highways, maritime, mass transit and passenger rail, pipeline systems, freight rail, postal and shipping
- Water and wastewater
The State of California’s COVID-19 website specifically details which essential services will remain open during the stay home order, including:
- Gas stations
- Pharmacies
- Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores
- Take-out and delivery restaurants
- Banks
- Laundromats and laundry services
- Essential state and local government
- Law enforcement
- Offices that provide government programs and services
Businesses the state says will close include dine-in restaurants, bars and nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and fitness studios, public gatherings, and convention centers.
The State of California’s COVID-19 website can be found here.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- California Dept. of Public Health
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.