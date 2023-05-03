California is considered the nation’s 33rd “Best” state, according to the latest Best State Ranking from U.S. News and World Report.
The annual report used survey data to measure how well the 50 states serve their residents across 70 metrics in eight categories, including health care, education and economy.
Here is where the California ranked in the following categories:
- 6th: HealthCare
- 20th: Education:
- 23rd: Crime and Corrections:
- 29th : Economy
- 30th: Natural Environment:
- 34th: Infrastructure
- 39th: Fiscal Stability
- 50th: Opportunity
The Golden State’s 33rd ranking is a step backward from 2021 when it was ranked the 24th “best” state.
Researchers found that the top 10 best states were:
- Utah
- Washington
- Idaho
- Nebraska
- Minnesota
- New Hampshire
- Iowa
- Wisconsin
- Vermont
- Florida
Utah took the top spot from Washington, which held the position for two surveys in a row, according to U.S. News and World Report.
On the other hand, the 10 “worst” states were:
- Louisiana
- Alaska
- Mississippi
- New Mexico
- West Virginia
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Michigan