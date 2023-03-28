With ultra-expensive housing and high interest rates, purchasing a home in California can be a challenge. That’s why one state agency is trying to make the home-buying process easier for prospective buyers.

On Monday, the California Housing Finance Agency announced the debut of the California Dream For All Shared Appreciation loan program which assists first-time homebuyers with down payments.

Those who take advantage of the program must repay the original down payment loan plus a portion of the home’s appreciated value if they sell or transfer the property.

To be eligible for this program, Californians must:

Be a first-time homebuyer meaning you haven’t owned your own home in the last three years.

The property must be your primary residence; non-occupant are not allowed

Complete two levels of homebuyer education counseling and obtain a certificate of completion through an eligible homebuyer counseling organization.

Meet CalHFA income limits for the program

Income limits vary by county and range from $159,000 to $300,000.

The loan program also restricts the type of properties residents can purchase. The property must:

Be a single-family, one-unit residence, including approved condominium/PUDs

Guest houses, granny units and in-law quarters may be eligible under the loan program

Manufactured housing is permitted.

Condominiums must meet the guidelines of the first mortgage.

More information about the loan program can be found on the agency’s website.

To apply, prospective home buyers must meet with a CalHFA-approved home lender. Prospective home buyers can find the nearest loan officer online.

The average price of a home in California is $718,687, according to Zillow data, and in big metropolitan home areas, buying a home can cost even more.

For example, in San Francisco, the median home price is over $1.2 million; in Los Angeles, the median home price is $891,820, according to Zillow.