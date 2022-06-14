SAN DIEGO — It’s a good day for California residents who like to get food delivered!

On Monday, DoorDash released its list of the “Most Loved All Star” restaurants in the U.S., which included 31 restaurants and eateries located in The Golden State.

“For restaurants, creating a top-notch customer experience is no small feat — it’s not just about food quality, it’s also about service, reliability, and the overall experience. The Most Loved program recognizes restaurants that excel in all of these areas,” DoorDash says on its website.

According to DoorDash officials, less than 1% restaurants currently on the platform qualify for the special distinction of “Most Loved All Star,” which means that a restaurant is not only highly-rated, but “guaranteed to be the most efficient and reliable.”

Below, we have compiled a list of the 31 California restaurants DoorDash included, in alphabetical order:

All About Poke (Rancho Palos Verdes)

Mag’s Donuts (Newport Beach)

Triple Beam Pizza (Los Angeles)

To see the full list of restaurants on the list, click here.