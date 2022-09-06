FOLSOM, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Californians should prepare for possible outages on Tuesday evening due to one of the hottest temperatures forecasted that will likely push electricity demand to an all-time high, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) warns.

If that happens, consumers will receive notifications from electricity providers in the affected areas and for how long will these outages last.

On Tuesday, the state declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 2 effective from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. which prompts participants to give up energy usage allowing the ISO to tap into emergency demand response programs that provide financial incentives for clients who save power during the described times.

Officials say on Monday the peak energy demand was 49,020 megawatts (MW), but between the conservation efforts and emergency sources, was possible to avoid outages.

On Tuesday night, electricity demand has been forecasted at more than 52,000 (MW), something experts say is “a new historic all-time high for the grid because the state faces the hottest day in this record-breaking heat wave” that will worsen the grid conditions.

The ISO says, power interruptions are kept as brief as possible and utilities rotate them through their customer base so that no one area has prolonged outages.

As a precaution, customers are encouraged to check their utility websites/apps to have access to the outage maps and preparation tips.

To access the PG&E map, click here.

To protect the grid, consumers and businesses can: