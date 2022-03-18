A youth soccer coach in Redlands has been arrested after police caught him having sex with a former player of his, and there could be other victims who have not yet come forward, police said.

Jonathan Jeremy Ledesma, 40, was discovered with a 14-year-old girl in the backseat of his car, which was parked near Fairway Drive and Country Club Drive at about 4 a.m. Thursday, the Redlands Police Department said in a news release.

When Ledesma was approached by officers, he told them that the girl was his girlfriend, but she actually met him when she played Redlands AYSO soccer when she was 9 years old and he was her coach, police said.

During a search of the car and Ledesma’s phone, police found evidence that the two were planning to meet up for sex, as well as “evidence of sex acts,” police said.

“Detectives interviewed the victim who disclosed that since she turned 14 she has had sex with Ledesma multiple times,” the release said. “All of these sex acts occurred on different dates over the last two months in the back seat of the suspect’s car while parked in the city of Redlands.”

The girl’s account of their relationship was confirmed by “numerous pieces of evidence” procured with a search warrant, police added.

While Ledesma did not appear in a search of jail records, police said he is being held without bail at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino on charges related to the sexual assault of a minor.

Because his coaching role provided Ledesma access to other children, police believe there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Redlands police 909-798-7681 ext. 1.