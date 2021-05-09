California woman charged in alleged $6M Medicare fraud scam

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Southern California woman has been arrested on criminal charges after she created fake home health care certifications leading to more than $6 million in fraudulent Medicare billings.

The Daily News reported that 58-year-old Lilit Gagikovna Baltaian of Porter Ranch was arrested Thursday after authorities said she fraudulently certified patients to receive care from four separate home health agencies between 2012 to 2018.

Police said the agencies would file claims for reimbursement with Medicare for services that were not provided or unnecessary.

Baltaian faces four charges of health care fraud and could receive up to 40 years in prison if convicted.