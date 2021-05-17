California will hold off on updating mask guidance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California will wait to update its mask guidance until June 15, officials said Monday.

Governor Gavin Newsom previously said June 15 is when the state would fully reopen.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said waiting would allow people to prepare for the change and for the state to determine how updated guidance would be implemented.

“This is in no way saying the CDC guidance is wrong or challenging that science,” Ghaly said.

BREAKING: California will wait to implement new CDC mask guidance.



State health officials say CA will implement CDC mask guidelines allowing vaccinated to go without a mask beginning June 15th, the same day the state plans a full reopening. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 17, 2021

The announcement comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its outdoor mask-wearing guidelines, saying people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could stop wearings masks in most settings.

