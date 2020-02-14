California voters can switch party status on election day

FILE – In this June 5, 2018 file photo, voters mark ballots at a polling place in the library at the Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in Los Angeles. California voters will be able to change their party affiliation and update their address at polling stations under a new law approved in time for the March 3 Democratic primary. The change was particularly sought as it will allow the state’s 5.6 million independent voters to register with a party by filling out one form on election day. Democratic presidential campaigns hope the law will boost the number of registered Democrats and participation in their primary. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will be able to change their party affiliation and update their address at polling stations in the upcoming March 3 Democratic primary.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the measure into law on Thursday, and it takes effect immediately. The change was particularly sought by Democrats.

It will allow the state’s 5.6 million independent voters to register with a party by filling out just one form on election day.

Democratic presidential campaigns hope the law will boost the number of registered Democrats and participation in their primary.

Independent voters can also explicitly request a Democratic ballot if they wish to vote in the primary but not change their voter registration.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.