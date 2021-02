ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Starting March 1, California will start setting aside 10% of COVID-19 vaccine doses for teachers and support staff, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday during a press conference.

The state is starting at 75,000 doses a week for all counties.

A total of 35 counties in California are already prioritizing teachers in their vaccination plans.

