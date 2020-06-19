California to send every voter mail-in ballot for November

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California will send every registered voter a mail-in ballot for the November election.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that would cement into law his earlier order to mail out ballots statewide in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

It was passed earlier Thursday by the state Assembly.

Democratic Assemblyman Marc Berman, who sponsored the bill, says no voters “should have to risk their health and possibly their life” to vote.

The bill is intended to step around a court challenge to Newsom’s May order, which sends mail-in ballots to all voters because of the outbreak. In-person voting will remain available.

