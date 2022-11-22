Some Californians are getting help from the state to help pay their overdue utility bills.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that the state would release $647 million in funding to help more than 1.4 million households pay overdue energy bill balances accrued between March 4, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.

The money is supposed to provide economic relief to families hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“California has made unprecedented commitments to help vulnerable households stay afloat as the cost-of-living increases,” Newsom said in a statement. “By providing utility relief that will eliminate over 1.4 million Californians’ overdue energy bills, we’re helping families who continue to struggle with higher costs.”

The news release said about 33 utility companies applied for the funds on behalf of 1.4 million households.

Residents should check their energy bill statements to see if the credit was applied. The news release said that companies must apply the credit to accounts within 60 days of receiving the money.

The state has given more than $1.6 billion in financial assistance through the California Arrearage Payment Program (CAPP), a state program that helps eligible residents pay overdue energy bills.