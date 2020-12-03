California to issue new regional stay-at-home orders

FILE – In this June 26, 2020 file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a face mask as he urges people to wear them to fight the spread of the coronavirus during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce Thursday a new regional “stay-at-home” order for some California counties.

Sources tell YourCentralValley.com’s Ashley Zavala that the regional stay-at-home order will be based on a region’s available hospital capacity.

While retail will still be allowed to operate, capacity will be reduced to 20%.

Those regions affected will have 48 hours to make the necessary adjustments.

Newsom warned Monday that he would have to impose new restrictions if the trends continue.

Wednesday, California reported more than 20,000 new cases. That’s the most ever for a single day.

Newsom is staying at home after three of his children were exposed to the virus. He has already imposed restrictions, including a nighttime curfew on 51 of the state’s 58 counties. That covers almost all of California’s nearly 40 million residents.

No other information was immediately available.

Stay with YourCentralValley.com for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

COVID-19 resource links:

